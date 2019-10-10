Telford road safety plans backed by campaigners

Amanda Nguyen-Xuan, from Dawley Road in Telford, was behind the 'Make Lawley Village's Roads Safer" Facebook page, and has been calling for action to cut down on speeding along the stretch since 2013.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been consulting the public on a number of plans which could cut the numbers of speeding vehicles on the road since September 27. The consultation closes tomorrow.

Mrs Nguyen-Xuan said the stretch is "very dangerous" and that at times it has been like living next to a motorway.

She also revealed that wild deer have been killed crossing the road in recent months.

She said: "Living in a house that sits within the 30mph zone, we were shocked to find it more like living by a motorway – the traffic noise going over our tv volume and the noise stopping us opening windows – but way more importantly we were concerned someone may be hurt as most cars drive so fast along Dawley Road that residents risk their lives trying to cross the road on foot, or turn their cars in or out of adjoining roads.

"Dog walkers, families that visit the woods, people who use the church and its hall, which holds various clubs, and with the playground and school nearby its very dangerous.

"We also have wild deer who cross the road and when one was killed a few months ago, the driver didn't even stop. For this reason we have asked for 'deer crossing' signs to be installed."

The consultation includes five options, with people asked to give their opinion on each.

The first would see the introduction of a new ‘buffer’ speed limit of 40mph between the current 50mph and 30mph limits, to smooth the process of slowing cars down.

A second option is to narrow the road on the approach to the 30mph zone, with “edge of carriageway lining to visually reduce the running lane”.

A third idea is for an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing closer to St John’s Church, and a fourth for parking restrictions either side of the entrance to the building. The final option is for a controlled crossing.

Mrs Nguyen-Xuan said she was pleased it appeared that progress was finally being made over the changes, and added that a speed limit change and a crossing would make the area safer for all residents.

She said: "In May 2013 I started the facebook page 'Make Lawley Village's Roads Safer'. Over the years we have spoken to and/or had help from many local residents and councillors, the parish council, the safer roads partnership and local traffic police.

"ATC boxes have been installed several times and always confirm that speeds are high, but we kept hitting a brick wall with regards to funding. So I am very glad that we seem to finally be reaching a resolution.

"Hopefully a crossing and change of speed limit leading into the area will make it a nicer safer place to live for everyone."