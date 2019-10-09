Drivers suffering delays on Telford's A442

An incident thought to be related to roadworks on the A442 Eastern Primary caused problems for motorists heading southbound between Randlay Interchange and Stirchley.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it was alerted by its traffic team of the incident some time before 3.05pm today.

AA Traffic News reported lane closures on the A442 due to roadworks has led to queuing traffic.

It said: "Queueing traffic on A442 Queensway Southbound between Stirchley Avenue (Stirchley Interchange) and A4169 Kemberton Road (Halesfield / Cuckoo Oak Roundabouts). In the construction area. Lane closure in effect for roadworks. This is affecting traffic."

The council tweeted: "Our traffic team have told us about an incident on the A442 EP heading South between Randlay Interchange and Stirchley which is causing some delays."