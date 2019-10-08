Public meeting in Shrewsbury over future of rail use in Shropshire

There will be guest speakers including Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski and Lee Robinson, development director from Transport for Wales.

All are welcome to attend and admission is free. Free tea, coffee and light refreshments will be served.

The meeting, which is being held at The Gateway Arts Centre, Chester Street, will start at 1.15pm and after brief presentations, there will be a Question Time-style panel. To submit a question email steve.wright@railfuture.org.uk

The event has been organised by railfuture, which is a volunteer-run rail users' group.

Please register your intention to attend at www.eventbrite.com/e/shropshire-rail-a-forgotten-county-tickets-68009555411

For more information call 01939 260077 or 07986 457523.