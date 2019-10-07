'It’s unbelievable': Telford resident on road plagued by potholes

Gordon Halford lives on Bridgnorth Road in Broseley and has reported the potholes on his road numerous times to Shropshire Council with no result, he said.

"The entire road is deteriorating with potholes, especially by my house," he said.

Gordon Halford on Bridgnorth Road in Broseley One of the potholes The potholes

"At some points, little children ride their bikes up and down there and it is an accident waiting to happen.

"Some of the children are only 5 or 6 years old.

"I reported it to Shropshire Council god knows how many times. On the footpaths by my house there is a drop curb and that has sunk as well as the sewage drain also.

"It is really really bad. It started getting worse over the past year. Shropshire Council never bothered to come out and see the state of them.

"As far as I know the local council have complained to the county council. It is like this all the way round the island and down all the cul-de-sacs. It all needs resurfacing. Not only the potholes.

"I can't describe how bad it is. It's unbelievable."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for a comment.