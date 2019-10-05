30-mile diversion as A49 to be closed for 12 nights

The A49 will be closed from the Ludlow bypass to Woofferton for 12 nights in November while work to improve safety at the junction to Ashford Bowdler are carried out.

Car drivers who know the back roads will not be too put out, but HGVs and those who are unfamiliar with the area will be sent all the way to Callow Hill, near Kidderminster, and back again.

The diversion, which uses the A4117 and A456, is 30 miles long.

It will be in place between 8pm and 6am from November 18 to 30.

The works will begin on October 14, and will see three-way traffic lights in operation on the A49 until October 15.

From November 18 to 30 the three-way lights will be in operation between 6am and 8pm, with the road closure in effect overnight.

The work will see the junction widened to create a designated right-hand turn into Ashford Bowdler. There will be new signage and road markings.

A letter from Highways England said: "Putting this in place will help to reduce collision with traffic waiting to turn into Ashford Bowdler.

Advertising

"The completed work will ensure traffic can turn right safely.

"I would also like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work.

"We'll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact."