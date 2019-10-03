Rural road to close for bridge repairs

Boraston Dale Bridge will shut on Monday, October 7, and reopen on Tuesday, October 15, meaning drivers will need to follow a diversion between Burford and Cleobury Mortimer.

The bridge carries Wood Farm Road over the Corn Brook near Boraston Bank, Boraston.

The repair works will involve taking down and rebuilding the upstream parapet and general repointing work.

Traffic will be diverted using the Tenbury Road towards Cleobury Mortimer, A4117 towards Cleehill, B4214 towards Burford and Boraston Lane.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible."