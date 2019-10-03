Plans unveiled to cut speeding on Telford road

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a consultation over plans to reduce the speed of drivers on Dawley Road in Lawley, Telford.

The idea has been welcomed by local councillors who say it is time action was taken. The consultation includes five options, with people asked to give their opinion on each.

The first would see the introduction of a new ‘buffer’ speed limit of 40mph between the current 50mph and 30mph limits, to smooth the process of slowing cars down.

A second option is to narrow the road on the approach to the 30mph zone, with “edge of carriageway lining to visually reduce the running lane”.

A third idea is for an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing closer to St John’s Church, and a fourth for parking restrictions either side of the entrance to the building. The final option is for a controlled crossing.

A spokesman for the council said that there are a number of worries for local residents. He said: “Concerns have been raised with regard to the speed of vehicles travelling along Dawley Road, Lawley. It has been requested that a study is undertaken with a view to implementing engineering measures to reduce vehicular speed entering the 30mph limit and improve pedestrian safety.

“The issue of parked vehicles at the egress to St John’s Church has previously been raised as a hazard for vehicles accessing the church grounds.

“Concerns have also been raised around pedestrians crossing Dawley Road, particularly when attending St John’s Church and using the nearby footpath.”

Advertising

Welcomed

The consultation documents show that there have been two recorded accidents on the road between 2013 and 2018.

Councillor Lee Vidor said the community had been frustrated at the lack of action.

Measures had been expected to have been introduced when the Lawley Farm housing estate was built some years ago.

Advertising

He said: “There was money put aside when the estate was built and it has been sat on ever since and nothing has been done. We welcome the consultation but it is frustrating, we have really had to push to get this far.”

He said the speed limit change, the road narrowing, and the controlled crossing should all go ahead.

Referring to the controlled crossing he said: “This is by far the favoured option among the community. To have a crossing where pedestrians know that they have priority over the traffic.”

Regarding the introduction of a buffer speed limit he said: “This is welcomed as it has always been discussed between the community group that we should have a 50, 40, 30 change of speed similar to the Arleston side of Dawley Road.”

A spokesman for the council said that the consultation will allow them to find out whether people back one initiative over another.

A spokesman for the authority said: “It is considered that the public consultation stage will be a direct test of public support for one or a combination of the options presented before proceeding to detailed design. The outcome of the public consultation will be reviewed in detail and a decision will be made based on the content of the comments received in the context of the wider transport network.”