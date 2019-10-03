Action demanded over speeding in Telford after woman seriously injured

Prasant Bakarania, 49, of Lawley, has urged the authorities to introduce measures to slow traffic down as it travels through Birchfield Way in Lawley, known as Lawley Square.

Mr Bakarania was speaking after his wife was hospitalised when she was hit by a car in the area.

Julie Bakarania, 46, suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder in the collision, which took place around 8pm on Saturday.

She was hit by a vehicle as she crossed a small access road off Birchfield Way, next to the Ashukaa restaurant.

Mr Bakarania said that the issue of parking and speeding generally along the road needed addressing.

He said: "I am no expert and I do not know what they should do but they need to slow the cars down there and do something with the parking.

"They park on the road, they park on the path, they double park.

"Our fear is with Morrison's charging for parking eventually, it is 100 per cent certain people will avoid it and park anywhere they want and that will just make it worse.

"I want to see parking spots for residents and visitors because there aren't any.

"We also need some sort of measures where cars have to go slow, that they have no choice but to slow down."

One of the issues affecting the area is that it is currently unadopted, meaning it is not down to Telford & Wrekin Council to put measures in place that would limit speeding.

Writing on Facebook a number of residents of Lawley have expressed severe concern over the management of the road, with suggestions for a number of measures, including the introduction of double yellow lines, or the pedestrianisation of the area.

One commenter wrote: "People need to stop parking like idiots and driving like idiots along there. It’s like everyone just abandons their cars wherever they like and others use it like a racetrack."

Another urged the council to step in and take control of the situation.

He said: "You can't just rub your hands with the planning fees and more council tax – step up and protect our residents."

Mr Bakarania said that while his wife had been seriously injured, he was only thankful that it was not worse, and that his daughter had not been with her at the time.

He said: "If my wife was walking with my daughter and that car had appeared like that my daughter would be dead because she would not have rolled off the bonnet, she would have been hit in the head."