Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury meeting over relief road plans

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

A public meeting will be held on October 17 to highlight the financial and environmental damage that a campaign groups claims the North West Relief Road will cause.

The meeting will take place at The Guildhall, Shrewsbury at 7.30pm.

Local and national experts will be speaking including Lynn Sloman, from Transport for Quality of Life; John Whitelegg, associate, Centre of Mobility Studies, Kassel, Germany; Robin Mager, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Dave Green, Shrewsbury Friends of the Earth.

Mr Whitelegg said: “The proposed road is not an effective or sustainable way to improve transport in and around the town and will have significant impacts on traffic congestion, wildlife, noise, air and water quality, and the council’s budgets for other more important projects.

"It will add to our carbon emissions at precisely the time when nationally and locally we have committed to reduce these emissions.“

Transport News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News