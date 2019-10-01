Shrewsbury meeting over relief road plans

The meeting will take place at The Guildhall, Shrewsbury at 7.30pm.

Local and national experts will be speaking including Lynn Sloman, from Transport for Quality of Life; John Whitelegg, associate, Centre of Mobility Studies, Kassel, Germany; Robin Mager, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Dave Green, Shrewsbury Friends of the Earth.

Mr Whitelegg said: “The proposed road is not an effective or sustainable way to improve transport in and around the town and will have significant impacts on traffic congestion, wildlife, noise, air and water quality, and the council’s budgets for other more important projects.

"It will add to our carbon emissions at precisely the time when nationally and locally we have committed to reduce these emissions.“