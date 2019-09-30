Advertising
Man rescued from overturned car in south Shropshire
A man was rescued from a car that had rolled over near Bishop's Castle.
The incident happened in Wentnor on Sunday evening as emergency services were called out after a car had rolled over and the driver was trapped.
Fire services from Bishop's Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington attended the scene at around 9.30pm.
Cutting gear was used to extricate the man safely from the car, which was on its side.
Police and ambulance services were also in attendance.
