Drivers warned of road closures as work begins on £3m Telford waste upgrade

Severn Trent will begin laying new pipes today as part of the work, which will also see the refurbishment of two existing sewage pumping stations at Ladywood, Ironbridge and conversion of an existing Severn Trent site into a third pumping station on Waterloo Street.

Motorists have been warned that they may experience some delays as part of the work, which will run in segments for the coming months.

Severn Valley Way footpath will be closed from Monday to August 2020.

Waterloo Street will be closed to vehicles from Monday to November 22, but pedestrians will still have access.

The final closure will be on Ironbridge Road from November 22 to January 17.

Affected bus routes will be diverted throughout the project to support schools and local businesses.

Severn Trent is funding a shuttle bus service from Dale End car park to Madeley Centre to provide connections to the number eight and number 18 buses, which are being diverted as a result of the Waterloo Street closure.

For more information, contact Arriva West Midlands by visiting arrivabus.co.uk or call 0344 800 4411.