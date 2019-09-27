Road surface improvements on the way for Welshpool

Residents and motorists have welcomed the news of the improvements to the road surface which will take place between October 28 and November 1.

Llanerchyddol Ward Powys County Councillor Graham Breeze today welcomed the news that the scheme will go ahead.

“I have quite rightly been inundated by complaints for the last two years about the condition of Brookfield Road and have been pressing Powys CC officers to complete the improvements,” he said.

“The road will need to be closed from October 28 – November 1 with diversions put in place. But I’m sure residents and motorists will agree it will be a small price to pay for the improvements.

“The road surface has completely deteriorated and is no longer safe. The improvements are long overdue.

“Emergency vehicle and access to properties will be maintained. Residents will be notified prior to closure.”