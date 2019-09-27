Road closures for gas works

Town Walls in Shrewsbury will be shut from Monday, October 7, to Friday, October 11, while Cadent Gas and Balfour Beatty carry out work to install a new gas connection to properties at 1 to 4 Beechwood House, Town Walls.

On these dates the road will be closed to enable work to be safely carried out, and a signed diversion route will be place.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "To minimise disruption other utilities companies will also be carrying out work at the same time. Severn Trent Water and Western Power Distribution will be installing new connections to Beechwood House, and the developer will be making a new sewer connection."

The diversion route will be signposted from the bottom of Wyle Cop, along High Street to where Town Walls and Claremont Bank meet Bridge Street.

Local traffic for Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace and Claremont Bank will be signed appropriately off High Street.

While the closure is in place on Town Walls there will be a reversal of the one-way traffic flow on Belmont, and there will also be ‘no right turn’ out of Crescent Lane – all of which will be signed.

Access will be maintained to Williams Way from Wyle Cop, including to St Julian’s car park.

The council spokesman added: "The contractors will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience during this essential work and road users, residents and businesses have been thanked for their patience and co-operation.

"Letters have been sent to residents living on nearby streets, and visits have been made to businesses likely to be affected by the closure, to inform them of the work."

People wanting information about the work can contact Cadent on 0161 703 5316.