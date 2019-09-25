Oakengates Bus Station gets makeover

The four existing bus shelters at Oakengates Bus Station are being removed and replaced with two new, larger shelters.

The new shelters will have access points at either ends to accommodate more passengers and ease traffic when buses arrive together.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday.

During the work, the bus schedule will run as normal – however, passengers need to be aware that buses may not depart from their usual stop but from the shelters not being worked on.

The scheme is being delivered as part of the new partnership between Arriva and Telford & Wrekin Council, designed to improve and reinvigorate Telford’s Route 4, a popular cross-town bus service operating from Leegomery to Madeley.

Further to the installation of the new bus shelters, additional improvement work at Oakengates Bus Station is planned for the rest of the year.

As such, within each of the new shelters, ‘real time information’ boards for arrivals and departures of journeys are due to be provided, to enable users to know when their bus is due in real time.

These will be similar to the screens installed at Telford Central Bus Station.

New orientation signs, helping people know where to go, as well as a pedestrian guardrail, to improve people’s safety, are also planned to be in place by the end of this year.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “These new measures will provide an enhanced bus service in our borough.

“It helps make Telford’s popular Route 4 accessible to even more people.

“I am delighted that our partnership with Arriva Midlands has produced early positive results – we hope that together with the other improvements scheduled by the end of year, people’s bus journeys will be a bit easier and more relaxing.”

The route provides a crucial connection for those travelling to key places such as Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, Telford Central railway station and the town centre.

The relaunch of Route 4 is the first stage of Arriva’s collaboration with the council, which will see a number of new initiatives unveiled over the course of the next few months, each designed to reduce congestion on Telford’s roads, deliver economic growth and drive tourism to the area.