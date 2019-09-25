Delays on one of Shropshire’s busiest roundabouts would rise six-fold in five years without improvements - engineers

The Mile End roundabout, where the A5 and A483 meet on the outskirts of Oswestry, saw drivers having to queue for a couple of minutes in 2017, a figure that has risen since, particularly at peak times.

An exhibition as part of a consultation into plans for a ‘dumbbell style’ junction – made up of two adjoining roundabouts, says the congestion would see delays grow to 12 minutes by 2021.

The proposed design would separate the local traffic, that travelling in and out of Oswestry, from the A5 traffic, allowing both to flow more freely.

If the programme for consultation and planning permission runs smoothly construction could begin in the middle of next year.

Those worried about construction delays are being reassured that the way that the junction is designed should mean as smooth a build as possible.

The new, A5 through roundabout would be built away from the current island, which would then become the local junction.

People visiting a consultation at the nearby Mile End Golf Club yesterday were keen to see improvement.

Oswestry resident, Brian Hogbin, said: “In view of the development taking place in the area it sounds very sensible.

“My concern is that, when trees and bushes have to come up to make way for the junction, they are replaced. I would hope there will be a net bio-development gain.”

Town and Shropshire Councillor, Paul Milner, said: “The new roundabout alterations at Mile End are welcome news.

“I’ve had many complaints from local residents over the years about the queues when approaching the roundabout from all directions.

"With 27 to 28 million cars using the roundabout annually this will be good news for everyone that uses it. It will help to cut down travelling times, emissions from cars when queueing but as important it will provide a safer layout for motorists when using it.

“Hopefully the work will be completed as soon as possible providing a better gateway to our town of Oswestry.”

There was also support from Clive Knowles from the nearby British Ironwork Centre.

“If this encourages more people to come and visit this area because the traffic delays will ease then it can only be welcome news,” he said.

Martin Withington from engineering consultants for Shropshire Council, WSP, said he hoped that people would get involved in the consultation, either yesterday at the golf club, at Oswestry library in October, or online.