Shropshire road flooding leads to delays
A road that infamously floods in Shropshire has caused road closures in the area.
Rainfall flooded the road under the railway bridge in Albrighton just off the A41 near Cosford.
Albrighton Fire Station tweeted pictures of the flood water as it spread out to both sides of the bridge, which is a main entrance point to the village.
The section of road, which has a slight dip, is known to cause flooding after heavy rainfall.
The fire service is warning people not to attempt to drive through it, with road closed signs positioned at both entrances to the road.
