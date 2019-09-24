Shropshire road flooding leads to delays

Rainfall flooded the road under the railway bridge in Albrighton just off the A41 near Cosford.

Albrighton Fire Station tweeted pictures of the flood water as it spread out to both sides of the bridge, which is a main entrance point to the village.

It will come as no surprise that the rainfall has flooded the bridge by Albrighton Garden Centre just off the A41. Please DO NOT attempt to drive through it. pic.twitter.com/6pHhvpuDnC — Albrighton Fire Station (@SFRS_Albrighton) September 24, 2019

The section of road, which has a slight dip, is known to cause flooding after heavy rainfall.

The fire service is warning people not to attempt to drive through it, with road closed signs positioned at both entrances to the road.