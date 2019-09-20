A5 closed in both directions after three-car crash near Shrewsbury

The crash happened at about 3.30pm today on the A5 westbound near the Preston Island, and police have closed the road in both directions between the island and the M54 Junction 7.

Standstill on the A5 westbound

Many cars are at a standstill on the westbound carriageway trapped behind the crash, while other drivers heading towards Shrewsbury are being diverted at Wellington.

Eastbound drivers are being diverted along the B4380 through Atcham.

Jamie Arrowsmith, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said one woman, the driver of one of the cars, was treated for injuries that are serious but not thought to be life-threatening. She was taken to hospital.

Eleanor Harris from West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to reports of a collision on the A5 near Preston Island. The road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Motorists are advised of delays and if possible to find an alternative route."

For further information regarding this #A5 closure, including the diversion route please follow this link to our Breaking News page: https://t.co/Pv8hRRWyuQ pic.twitter.com/HF4agcy7gi — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 20, 2019

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 15:33pm on Friday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in between M54W Junction 7 and A5 Preston Island.

Advertising

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury. One person trapped. Holmatro cutting gear in use."

Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended.

RTC A5 #Shrewsbury. #A5 closed both directions from Preston Island to #M54 JCT 7. Please avoid area where possible due to delays. @HighwaysWMIDS @ShrewsburyCops @HighwaysEngland — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) September 20, 2019

Highways England said: "The road has been closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. Emergency services are in attendance and West Mercia Police are leading the response to this incident.

Advertising

"Diversions are in place and are signed by the hollow circle diversion symbol, route guidance is as follows:

"Exit the M54 westbound at Junction 7 and turn right onto Holyhead Road.

"Continue along this road and turn left onto the B5061 which will merge to become the B4350.

"Follow this road until the roundabout with the A5 where road users can resume westbound journeys along the A5.

"For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared."