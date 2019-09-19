Menu

Advertising

Rush hour delays as multi-vehicle smash leaves M54 at complete standstill

By Rory Smith | Telford | Transport | Published:

One side of the M54 was brought to a complete standstill today after a multi-vehicle crash.

Both lanes were closed westbound between junction two for Wolverhampton and junction three for Albrighton, following the smash before 8.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene as well as a number of traffic officers.

It caused five-mile hold-ups and delays of up to 30 minutes but both lanes were reopened by 9.15am.

Highways England tweeted: "All lanes open #M54 between J2 #Wolverhampton and J3 #TongVillage. Please driver carefully due to congestion following the incident."

Transport News Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News