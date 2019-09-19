Rush hour delays as multi-vehicle smash leaves M54 at complete standstill

Both lanes were closed westbound between junction two for Wolverhampton and junction three for Albrighton, following the smash before 8.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene as well as a number of traffic officers.

It caused five-mile hold-ups and delays of up to 30 minutes but both lanes were reopened by 9.15am.

Highways England tweeted: "All lanes open #M54 between J2 #Wolverhampton and J3 #TongVillage. Please driver carefully due to congestion following the incident."