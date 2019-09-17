Safety calls to be heard this week over blackspot crossroads near Oswestry

The A483 Llynclys crossroads has been the scene of several serious accidents over the last few years.

Now Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, Steve Davenport said he is ready to demand safety improvements at a meeting on Friday with bosses from Highways England.

He said: “I have spoken with John Campion, the police and crime commissioner and will be armed with hard facts and evidence-based data on the number of accidents at the crossroads.

See also:

“It has gone on long enough now and something needs to be done to make sure that action is taken at this junction.

“I have said previously that Highways England managed to install traffic lights a mile down the road to deal with safety concerns, so now is the time to bring them in here too.

Nasty

Advertising

“I am really looking forward to sitting down with them and hearing what they have to say.

“I will make a very strong case to get this work done as there have been so many nasty crashes there, especially of late.

“It is a blackspot and something needs to be done.”

Last month a crash happened where four children and three adults were taken to hospital.

Advertising

Despite a 40mph speed limit being introduced in 2013 there are still regularly crashes at the crossroads, where the A495 and B4396 meet the A483 next to the White Lion pub.

More than 3,400 people have signed a petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction.

In March there were two serious crashes within three days at the crossroads while the road was also shut following a crash in April.

Councillor Davenport added: “I will hold them to account and find out exactly what it is they are planning to do about it.”