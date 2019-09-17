£7 million to fix 46 potholed Shropshire roads

More than £7 million has been awarded to the council by the Department for Transport to fix the roads, some of which has already been used to carry out maintenance work in a number of areas.

Following a harsh winter and an abundance of complaints about the state of the road surface, Shropshire Council pledged £1.8 million towards a resurfacing scheme earlier this year, but it has now released a full list of the 46 highways schemes set to benefit from the additional £7.3 million Government fund.

In November last year, the Department for Transport announced it would provide the money for highways maintenance, in addition to providing previously allocated funds through the Government's Pothole Action Fund.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We welcome any additional funding from central Government to support improvements to the county’s highways network.

Significant

"This £7m of funding is helping us to maintain a large number of roads and tackle a great deal of potholes across the county, and people will see significant improvements to many local roads as a result.”

The council has used this additional funding to carry out ongoing and much-needed resurfacing work, and remove potholes from the county’s road network.

A number of roads have already been repaired, including Princess Drive in Bridgnorth, and a total of 46 highways maintenance schemes are being delivered using the funding.

Advertising

These include eight roads in southeast Shropshire, 17 roads in southwest Shropshire, three in central Shropshire, 13 in northeast Shropshire and five in the northwest.

Due to the limited width of some roads, closures along the proposed routes are expected and temporary traffic management, including temporary signals with convoy working where appropriate, will be implemented where full closures are not necessary.

The funding will combine with the £1.8 million the council has also contributed towards surface dressing 360,000sqm of roads this year, making a total pot of £9.1 million.

Full list of all 46 Shropshire roads set to benefit

Advertising

In south east Shropshire, eight roads have been listed for highways maintenance schemes under southeast Shropshire.

These are the A458 at Morville Heath; B4555 at Knowle Sands; Princess Drive in Bridgnorth; Muckley Cross to Beaconhill; Park View in Broseley; B4375 Bethnal Lane to Jack Mytton Way; B4363 Kinlet Bank End to B4555 Junction Norton End and the C4226 Oakwood Road, Bent Lane to Hillside Junction.

In south west Shropshire, there are 17 roads that will be repaired under the works.

These are the B4499 Hogstow Bank; B4364 Bromdon; A489 Plowden Rockhill to Llwyn Road Junction; Listley Street in Bridgnorth, B4371 Church Stretton to Divisional Boundary; Bank Farm Road and Clee Stanton in Riplet, Bedlam Road in Bitterley, Callow Lane in Bromlow; Wotherton to Rorrington; Burnt House Bank in Clee St Margaret; Harton Junction to Eaton Cottage Junction; Balaams Heath Junction to Divisional Boundary; B4368 Junction to Rowe Lane Junction; Broncroft Junction to Tugford, Balaams Heath to Tugford, Sandy Lane to Beambridge Junction and Clee St Margaret to Stoke Bank.

Three roads through central Shropshire are included in the plans.

These are Drury Lane in Hope, Pump House Lane in Chavel and the Portway in Picklescott.

There are 13 roads listed under northeast Shropshire.

These are A53 at Stanton Upon Hine Heath, A41 at Bletchley Southbound; A442 Espley Roundabout to Radmoor Farm Junction in Hodnet; Chatwell Lane, A41 to Chadwell; Mill Green; U3244 Peplow; A49 Hadnall to Sandy Lane; A41 Bletchley Dual Carriageway End to Junction B5065 to Wem; A49 Hinton Bank Roundabout to County Boundary; B5476 Tilstock Roundabout to Tilstock 30mph sign; B5476 Broughton crossroads to Wem; B5063 Junction with B3476 to Junction with A49 and the Staffordshire Boundary, Doley to Marsh Lane Junction.

There will be five roads completed in north west Shropshire.

These are the B5068 at St Martins, Shrewsbury Road in Baschurch, Weston Road in Oswestry, C1019 at St Martins and the A528 Cockshutt to Burlton.