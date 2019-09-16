Road closure to cause delays

Telford & Wrekin Council is carrying out resurfacing work at Apley Roundabout near to Princess Royal Hospital.

Although the work is taking place at night after visiting hours, the authority said it is still expected that the planned works could cause congestion.

The work begins on Thursday with a start time of 8.30pm.

It will be completed in two phases with the stretch of Whitchurch Drive from Apley to Furrows closed at night on Thursday, Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The stretch between Apley Roundabout and Shawbirch Roundabout will be closed at night between Wednesday, September 25 and Friday, September 27, and also on the night of Saturday, September 30.

On October 1 a closure will be in place but will switch between phase one and phase two halfway through the night.

Signage and diversions will be put in place at either end of the works and electronic VMS signs warning of the work have already been put in place. The latest the roads will re-open in the morning is 6am.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has already been in discussions with both the Princess Royal Hospital and the ambulance service to advise them of the planned works.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “We realise this is a very busy part of our road network and we would like to apologise in advance for these essential works which will inevitably cause some disruption.

“We will do everything we can to keep people informed and to ensure that the impact is as minimal as possible but we know that it will have an impact.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing more than £50m in the borough’s highways network as part of its Pride In Our Community programme between 2018 and 2022.