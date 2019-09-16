Consultation on work at Oswestry's Mile End roundabout

A public consultation about proposed improvements to Mile End roundabout in Oswestry is to begin next week, and aims to gather people’s views before a planning application for the work is submitted.

The work is to be carried out following the award of £9.3m from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund to improve the capacity of the road network on the A5 at Mile End and improve the viability of planned housing developments.

A consultation event is being held at Mile End Golf Club on September 24 and 25, from 11am-8pm each day

As part of the consultation, the proposals – and a questionnaire – will also be available to view on the council’s website from September 24 and at Oswestry Library from October 2 to November 1. An additional meeting is also being arranged with parish and town councils, to give them the opportunity to comment and ask questions.

Under the plans, a new second roundabout would be constructed on land owned by Shropshire Council – the Oswestry Innovation Park site – and then be connected to the existing strategic road network on the A5 and A483, minimising the disruption to the network during the construction phase.

Subject to planning permission, work to construct the new ‘dumbbell’ roundabout could begin in June 2020 and be completed by March 2022.