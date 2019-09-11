Parking warning as Much Wenlock gas works start

Shropshire Council is encouraging the public to use its car parks in Much Wenlock while the work, being carried out by Cadent, takes place.

Cadent this week started replacing gas mains in Barrow Street and Wilmore Street. The work will last until October 3.

During the work, four 40-minute parking bays on the town’s High Street – from the junction to Barrow Street up to the George and Dragon pub – will be unavailable.

As a result the council has urged people to use its four car parks in the town.

The car parks are located in Back Lane, St Mary’s Lane, Falcon’s Court and New Road.

Parking in the Back Lane car park costs 70p per hour, in St Mary’s Lane it is 50p per hour, and in Falcon’s Court and New Road it is 30p per hour. Parking is free after 6pm, and on Sundays and bank holidays in all four car parks.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Some of Much Wenlock’s parking bays will be unavailable while this important work is carried out, but businesses will be open as normal and our car parks in the town offer ample parking, at a very reasonable price, with a wide range of payment methods and benefits available – including 15 minutes’ pop and shop, pay by phone, and contactless payments. I encourage people to visit the town, and use our car parks.”

David Turner, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, said: “Access to the High Street from Falcon’s Court, St Mary’s Lane and Back Lane is just a few steps, so inconvenience for shoppers and visitors is being kept to a minimum while this important gas pipe replacement is being undertaken.”