New system for tackling potholes in Shropshire welcomed by MP

Following a successful trial in Whitchurch and Market Drayton, urban roads will see overnight repairs, with potholes cleaned out and then patched with a unique material called Texpatch.

It is anticipated this could increase the number of potholes repaired from 20 per week to 40 per night.

Using the system on urban roads will free up crews to tackle more potholes in rural areas.

In the Ludlow constituency, Much Wenlock, Broseley, Bridgnorth, Alveley, Highley, Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, Craven Arms, Bishops Castle, Clun and Church Stretton are set to benefit.

Mr Dunne said: “Potholes are a real nuisance for drivers, with the potential to damage cars or cause accidents. So I am pleased Shropshire Council are acting to improve the rate at which they can fix potholes.

"As well as fixing potholes in towns in South Shropshire, which is welcome, I hope more crews will be available to be dedicated towards fixing rural roads around the south of the county too.”

The work will be carried out by Kier - Shropshire Council’s highways contractor - and L&R Roadlines.