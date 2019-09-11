M6 closed in both directions as lorry crashes through barrier and catches fire

The HGV crossed over onto the southbound carriageway, with the position of it blocking Junction 12 for Cannock to Junction 13 for Stafford in both directions.

The driver is not thought to have been seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Extensive" repairs are needed to the central reservation barrier, Highways England said, with delays of more than an hour both southbound and northbound as a result.

There is approx 4 miles of very heavy congestion on the northbound M6 between J11a and J12 and 5.5 miles on the southbound J14 to J13. The diversion route is also extremely congested. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if possible. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 11, 2019

The road is not expected to be back open until after the morning rush hour.

Images from the scene showed approximately five metres of concrete missing in the barrier after the crash, which happened at around 1am this morning.

The lorry smashed through the central reservation. Photo: @HighwaysMIDS

A diversion is in place, with drivers heading northbound exiting the M6 at Junction 12 before taking the exit to the A5 westbound.

Motorists can then take the A449 northbound at Gailey and continue towards Junction 13 for Stafford.

Southbound drivers can exit the M6 at Junction 13, taking the exit onto the A449 south before turning onto the A5 eastbound at Gailey and continuing to Junction 12.

The #M6 southbound diversion is signed by the hollow circle symbol along the #A449 towards #Gailey and #A5 towards J12. For more information including the full diversion route guidance please follow this link to our Breaking News page: https://t.co/Pv8hRRWyuQ pic.twitter.com/f2hwWmB5tr — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 11, 2019

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The driver of the lorry, a man, was already out of the vehicle when the ambulance crew stopped to render aid.

"He was assessed on scene and treated for relatively minor injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital as a precaution.

“Considering what happened, it’s incredibly lucky that no one suffered serious injuries.”

A Highways England spokesman added: "The M6 is currently closed in both directions from J12 (Cannock) to J13 (Stafford) due to an overturned lorry which has crossed over onto the opposite carriageway.

"Due to the position of the lorry all lanes on the southbound carriageway are blocked.

"There is also a significant amount of debris and fuel that has spread across the northbound carriageway and extensive damage caused to the central reservation.

"Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance as the vehicle has caught fire. Central Motorway Police Group and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance."

Full diversion route

Highways England has issued the following advice for drivers:

"The northbound diversion route is signed by the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

"At Junction 12 take the exit to the A5 westbound. Continue along the A5 west to its junction with the A449, Gailey.

"Take the exit to the A449 northbound and continue towards the M6 Junction 13.

"The southbound diversion is signed by the hollow circle diversion symbol exiting the M6 at Junction 13.

"Take the exit onto the A449 south continuing along this road to its junction with the A5 at Gailey.

"Take the exit to the A5 eastbound and continue to M6 Junction 12.

"For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared."