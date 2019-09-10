Extra trains set to improve service after complaints

Following complaints from Welsh Assembly member, Russell George, Transport for Wales says it recognises that there have been issues on this route in the summer, due to a shortage of trains, staff availability and signalling issues.

"A spokesperson said: "We’re very sorry for disruption caused to any passenger’s journeys on the Cambrian Line, we are working hard to resolve all these issues and expect to see an improvement in the near future.

“A new fleet of trains is being built specifically for the Cambrian Line and will be introduced from 2022. These trains will deliver increased capacity for passengers but will also run with faster acceleration, allowing services to meet the timetable more reliably.

“Until the new trains are introduced, we will continue to work collaboratively with our partners in Network Rail to resolve issues around the signalling system."

Transport for Wales has re-iterated that it will be introducing an hourly weekday service between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth from December 2022.

"We’re also investing in improvements at Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Borth, as part of our Station Improvement Vision, and we’re opening a brand new station at Bow Street, near Aberystwyth, next year.”