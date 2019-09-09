Telford's £10 million footbridge in awards top 10

The Telford bridge is one of ten projects from around the world that has been shortlisted for ICE’s People’s Choice Award, including projects in New York and Hong Kong.

The bridge links Telford Central railway station with Telford town centre and spans two dual carriageways and a railway line.

It opened in November last year after being lifted into place by the second largest crane in Europe.

The council is now urging residents to vote for the bridge to win by visiting ice.org.uk/what-is-civil-engineering/what-do-civil-engineers-do/telford-footbridge-replacement

Earlier this year the bridge won the overall winner title at the ICE's West Midlands annual awards dinner.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “This is as much about raising the profile of our borough as it is celebrating the bridge itself.

“It would be great for Telford’s reputation if we could manage to scoop such a prestigious award in the face of stiff competition so I would urge people to go online and vote for our bridge.”

The bridge has also been the focus of unwanted attention with police currently seeking a person who has smashed three of its glass panels by shooting them.