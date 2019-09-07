Call to improve railway service between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth

Russell George AM said there has been an unacceptable level of service on the Cambrian Line.

He has obtained details of the cancelled or delayed trains on the line between October 2018 and July 2019.

The figures show 3.4 per cent of services were cancelled and only 73.5 per cent of services arrived on time at every station.

Mr George said: “We have seen cancelled trains, delayed trains, a lack of staff, signalling problems, short trains with two carriages instead of four, poor or lack of quality information to passengers when issues do occur and overcrowding.

"This is unacceptable by anyone’s standards.

“When Transport for Wales took over the franchise last year commitments of change were promised, which we have sadly not yet seen to the extent I would have expected.

“I will be meeting with senior officials from Transport for Wales later this month to further discuss matters.”