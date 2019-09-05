More than 80 problem potholes to be filled in Ludlow

Road users in the town have reported more than 80 pot holes which require attention.

Contractor Kier will be in the town overnight from September 9-11.

Councillor Andy Boddington said: "Our town is riddled with potholes and a bumpy ride is quite normal. While a few of the big potholes have been patched, the backlog remains large.

"The council’s consultants have now identified 82 defects within Ludlow that require repair. They will be repaired overnight on September 9-11.

"Shropshire Council’s highways contractor, Kier, will be using a new technique to quickly repair potholes. Under the process, which the highways team says is 'extremely quiet', potholes are cleaned out, filled with a material called Texpatch and covered with a patch.

Smoother

"This is expected to provide a longer-lasting, smoother, neater finish compared to traditional pothole repairs. The process has already been trialled in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

"This is welcome news. Potholes are a hazard and they damage vehicles. They also give a poor impression of our town to visitors. It’s great that these potholes are to be repaired in time for the Food Festival which begins on September 13."

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Following on from our successful pothole trial in Whitchurch and Market Drayton, this process will now be rolled out across the county.

"Shropshire Council and our partners Kier and WSP have inspected Ludlow roads with 30mph and 40mph speed limits and have identified highway defects which will be repaired as part of this programme.”