'Bus champion' appointed for south Shropshire

At a recent town council meeting, Steve Todd, from Cleobury Mortimer, was named bus champion for south east Shropshire as part of the Foundation for Integrated Transport's (FIT) project to increase public transport services in rural areas.

Mr Todd's role is to liaise with members of FIT, specifically Professor John Whitelegg, about bus services in the area, which they then use to address the council or the government in their efforts to improve rural transport links.

He said: "We feel as though we often get forgotten here as we are on the edge of the county. Bus companies tend to say it isn’t convenient for them to make this part of the route.

"Cleobury Mortimer has no sixth-form or college so young people have to travel outside of the town to Ludlow or Kidderminster and this requires buses.

"Three thousand people live in Cleobury Mortimer and I don’t think we have a good enough service for the size of our community."