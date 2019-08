West Midlands Railway reported a points failure at Wellington shortly before 7.30am.

Disruption caused by a points failure at #Wellington has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.

Fewer trains were running on the line between Shrewsbury and Oakengates, causing disruption for commuters.

The issue was resolved by 8.45am and normal service was resumed.