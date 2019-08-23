Frustration as roadworks to start on one of Shrewsbury's busiest routes

A four-way traffic management programme will be in place on the A458 and the junction with Monkmoor Road.

It will be in place from Tuesday until the following week while work is carried out to replace a worn out stretch of pavement.

Previous programmes of works in the area caused tailbacks as far as The Column and on to the gyratory system, causing further frustration for motorists, pedestrians and businesses alike.

And news of the work has been met with dismay by the local postmistress.

Caroline Jones, who runs the Abbey Foregate Post Office said she was delighted that the work would be carried out but is concerned about how her customers, postal collections and cash deliveries will access her business for the duration of the works.

“There has been absolutely no engagement on this,” she said.

“I have been trying to find out what is going to happen but can’t get any information.

"All I know is that there is going to be a traffic management system with lights but I don’t see how that will allow any of the customers or the postal vans or cash vans to access to me.

“The pavement outside here, from New Zealand House to the Dun Cow is in a terrible state, it really is appalling and it is a very heavily used road and pavement area.

"I am really pleased it is being done but they can not restrict access to a Post Office – I have an obligation to remain open. I know they have a job to do but it seems that they just do not want to talk to me.

“I have said on a number of times, how are people going to get through to me? There have been roadworks outside here on two previous occasions and on both of those times we have had trouble.

"Now if we have four-way lights in operation for the week the work is being carried out, I can not see how anyone is going to be able to stop and use the parking outside.

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time. Next week is one of our busiest with the Bank Holiday and it also the week for when motorists renew their car tax.

“I am happy to negotiate with the council on this but when the work was carried out in the road previously we had trouble.

"We will be open. Please don't desert us.

"I did flag this up to somebody and said they needed to come and talk to me about it. The council has been helpful, but as of midday today they will be closed for the Bank Holiday weekend and I haven’t got any answers. They ask you for an opinion and then they just ignore you."

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.