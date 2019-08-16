Driver trapped and four injured in Bridgnorth Road crash

The female driver, her male passenger and two people from the second car were taken to New Cross Hospital after the crash on the A454 this afternoon.

The collision happened near Dolittles Pet & Aquatic Superstore, between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth, at around 3.20pm.

Firefighters cut the trapped woman from the car before making the road and badly-damaged vehicles safe.

The fire service tweeted to say the road would be shut for "some time".

Firefighters making one of the vehicles safe. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

Three ambulances were sent to the crash, which involved a red Peugeot and a black BMW.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at 3.17pm.

"We sent three ambulances, a senior paramedic officer and a paramedic officer to treat four patients.

"One woman was trapped for about 45 minutes who was the driver of one of the cars. She was trapped due to damage of the car.

"There was another man in the same car and a man and a woman in the second car who were all taken to New Cross Hospital."

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.