Funding raised by new developments to go towards Shropshire traffic management projects

Shropshire Council said a portion of Community Infrastructure Levy funding will help tackle highways issues.

The council said that in November 2018 it opened a call for expressions of interest (EoIs) to the CIL Local fund, which is made up of contributions from developers who are given planning permission on the basis they pay into a pot for community projects.

Gemma Davies, assistant director of economic growth at the council, said: “The call for EoIs closed on March 22. We received 42 CIL Local EoIs, covering a wide range of different types of projects, from children’s playgrounds through to village hall renovations.

“A number of council officers from different infrastructure teams assessed these EoIs against the CIL criteria and regulations, and discussed their assessments with the Members’ Informal Advisory Group.

“Of the 42 EoIs received, 18 were supported, and one was partially supported.

“Of the 23 projects that were not supported, often as there was not a clear enough link to local development, 11 focused on highways and traffic management issues, ranging from speeding to parking.”

She added: “We are aware from the place plan meetings, and from other discussions with town and parish councils, that communities are keen to see these projects delivered, so officers are now working to develop a package of CIL funding that will support traffic management and other highways projects. The portfolio holder will update elected members as this proposal is further developed.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that the amount of CIL money the council holds isn’t as sufficient as expected.

But the council’s cabinet will be asked to pass a motion that the current arrangements remain unchanged and a meeting will be called to identify priority projects.

But Ms Davies has recommended the council keeps the level of distribution at the same as it is now, but: “That Shropshire Council will, as the charging authority, identify priority infrastructure projects for receipt of CIL Strategic and CIL Local funds as set out in the Place Plans, which will be published in September 2019.