M54 delays after westbound crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Shifnal | Transport | Published:

Drivers on the M54 are facing delays this morning after a crash near Telford.

The incident involving a black BMW happened between Junction 3 at Albrighton and Junction 4 at Shifnal at about 5.30am.

Highways Officers attended the scene of the crash, close to the sign for Telford Services.

Lane one was closed for a short distance and a 50mph speed limit in place, with delays of around 20 minutes as a result.

Eastbound is not affected.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We assessed one patient who had suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment."

The road has re-opened.

