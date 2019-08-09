Advertising
M54 delays after westbound crash
Drivers on the M54 are facing delays this morning after a crash near Telford.
The incident involving a black BMW happened between Junction 3 at Albrighton and Junction 4 at Shifnal at about 5.30am.
Highways Officers attended the scene of the crash, close to the sign for Telford Services.
Lane one was closed for a short distance and a 50mph speed limit in place, with delays of around 20 minutes as a result.
Eastbound is not affected.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We assessed one patient who had suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment."
The road has re-opened.
