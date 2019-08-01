M6 Toll services named best in the UK for second year running

Norton Canes service station on the M6 Toll topped the poll among motorists run by watchdog group Transport Focus.

The Staffordshire service station, between Junctions 6 and 7 of the M6 Toll, was rated 99 per cent in this year's survey.

It was crowned number one despite its rating narrowly falling from 100 per cent last time.

Transport Focus surveyed 11,600 customers for their opinion on subjects such as cleanliness, food and drink range, friendliness of staff and value for money at 111 services in England between February and April.

But another of the West Midlands' stations fared less well.

Frankley services southbound on the M5 was ranked fourth worst in the country.

Frankley services southbound. Picture: Google

The service station, just past Junction 3 at Halesowen, only scored a rating of 75 per cent.

Meanwhile a motorway service area overlooking the Severn Bridge has been ranked the least popular in England.

Severn View services on the M48 in Gloucestershire scored a customer satisfaction rating of 72 per cent.

The Moto-owned site has received several critical Google reviews in recent months.

One described it as "tired and overdue a refit", while another said it is "not very clean" and the restaurant had "flies buzzing about".

Other reviewers described the toilet facilities as "grim", "falling apart" and "dismal".

The second lowest ranked service area was Burtonwood on the M62 in Cheshire, where 73 per cent of visitors were satisfied.

This was followed by Cullompton on the M5 in Devon, Frankley and Charnock Richard southbound on the M6 in Lancashire.

Almost two-thirds of services received a satisfaction score of at least 90 per cent.

This is despite 59% of all respondents rating the food or drink they bought as being value for money.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: "Motorway users tell us they have a good experience when visiting service areas, but it's clear that many do not feel the experience is good value for money.

"They want pleasant, well maintained facilities with good quality food choices.

"Motorway services continue to play an important safety role, providing drivers with the opportunity to take a break.

"Drivers in the survey confirm they feel less stressed and are more alert after stopping at motorway services."