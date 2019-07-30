Survey call over Oswestry car park fears

The exit from the Central car park is on a busy, road junction in the residential area of Roft Street and Ferrers Road.

Local people have been called for many years about changes to the layout and recently petitioned Oswestry Town Council, which runs the car park.

The car park, formerly the town's livestock market is in the centre of the town with the entrance via Salop Road on of the main routes through Oswestry. However cars exiting do so via residential streets.

In response to the petition the town council said it had commissioned a risk assessment.

Town clerk, Mr Arren Roberts, said: "The land beyond the two barriers is highways land but any issues are caused by vehicles exiting the car park."

The council is to write to Shropshire Council's highways department to request its contractors make an assessment of the exit, look at safety improvements and the costs involved.