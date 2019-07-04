VIP experience for train passengers

Golden envelopes will be handed to five passengers travelling on the West Midlands Railway service from July 8-10.

Those who receive the envelopes will be invited to take a train from Birmingham New Street to Birmingham International on July 20.

They will then be treated to a VIP experience at Resorts World, which includes fragrance testing from The Fragrance Shop, chocolate tasting from Lindt, cocktails from Sky by the Water, and a mini treatment from Santai Spa.

They will also receive a Resorts World £100 gift card which can be spent on eating, drinking and shopping at the destination.

Brid Bickerton of Resorts World, said: “Many people don’t realise just how straightforward it is to get to us by train, which is why we’ve joined forces with West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway to help spread the word.

“We’re really looking forward to treating the winning passengers to a mini head start on the experience they’ll be about to enjoy here at Resorts World. They’re in for a lot of fun.”

The gift can also be passed on to a friend.