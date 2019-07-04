Safety campaign launching after 141 people killed or injured on Shropshire roads last year

It comes after figures show 141 people were killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads last year.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion (PCC) and Shropshire Council are working together on the Roads Focus campaign, which will run from next Monday to Friday.

There will be a series of events across the county, including a free driver awareness course.

Drop-in sessions will be held in Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Bridgnorth to allow people to put their comments, concerns and questions about road safety issues to the PCC, Shropshire Council, Safer Roads Partnership, police and the local town or parish council.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and parking, said: “According to latest figures 141 people were killed or seriously injured on our roads in 2018. Keeping the county’s roads safe for all of our road users is therefore a top priority.

“Much of our roads network is made up of country lanes that take traffic through our villages and small towns.

“It is really important for us to work with local communities to help to make those roads as safe as they can be.”

Shropshire Council’s road safety education team will also be on hand to talk about the road safety education and cycle training available to schools.

Advertising

People will be able to find out more about work being done across the county to improve road safety.

On Friday July 12 there will also be an opportunity for people to attend a driver awareness course in Shrewsbury free of charge. Run in conjunction with TTC, it will be held from 2pm to 4pm at The Lantern.

Mr Campion said: “Both Shropshire Council and I have a shared aim to make our county’s roads safer, and Roads Focus enables communities to have a say on the issues that matter most to them. It is vital that we give them the forum to do this, and with those that have the power to make changes.”

“I’m pleased that as part of our week of action we are also able to offer a road safety course free of charge.

Advertising

“This comes as a result of feedback from those who have attended courses out of necessity and found them to be useful. We hope that by opening this up to anybody, we can improve road safety across the county.”

All comments and suggestions raised as part of the campaign will be considered by the relevant organisation and, where appropriate, action will be taken.

A drop-in session will be held at the Mascall Centre in Ludlow from 5pm to 7pm on Monday. Other drop-in sessions will be held at the Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, on Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm; The Qube, Oswestry on Wednesday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, and Castle Hall, Bridgnorth, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

To register your interest, visit the West Mercia PCC Facebook page or email opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk