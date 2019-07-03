20mph limit plan for 35 roads in Newport

Consultation on the proposals has now begun, and people have until July 19 to make their thoughts known.

Under the changes, 26 roads would be completely changed to 20mph, while another 10 would be partially converted to the new speed limit.

The changes have been funded through contributions by the developers of the NI Park on the edge of Newport.

Councillor Thomas Janke, chairman of Newport Town Council's community safety committee, said: “I am pleased that the traffic regulation order that was requested by the committee, is now up for consultation.

"I believe it will go some way to improving the safety of the road network in our town, which is obviously one of our main priorities.

"I hope Newport residents will be supportive of the proposed TRO as we look forward to Telford & Wrekin Highways delivering more safety improvements in the near future."

Councillor Peter Scott, the town's mayor, said: "The town council and community safety committee have been looking to do some improvements for three or four years now. We welcome some progress in all of these safety measures.

"A 20mph limit isn't the answer to everything, the real answer is people driving to the limits. We need people to drive to the speed limit and not above it. These limits are going in for people's safety, for children's safety, and nobody is really in such a hurry that they need to go above the speed limit.

"We want to make the roads safer. We all want to do what we can. I think it's a big step forward for us.

"Parking and speeding are issues we hear about a lot. We're trying to do whatever we can as a council to alleviate people's fears and help us get our roads safer. We can't do everything, but we really are pushing."

The proposals would see changes on Alton Grove, Aston Drive, Avenue Road, Blackmere Close, Boughey Road, Dungarven Road, Elkington Close, Ellesemere Court, Ford Road, Gilbert Close and Gravelly Drive.

Other affected would include Hawkstone Avenue, Heathwood Road, High Street, Highland Road, Ingestre Close, Leigh Road, Lower Bar, Market Mews, Moorland Road, New Street, Salters Lane, Shrewsbury Way, St Mary’s Street and Stafford Street.

Stretton Avenue, Talbot Close, The Larches, The Square, Upper Bar, Water Lane, Waterford Drive, Wellington Road, Wenlock Drive and Wrekin Avenue would also be changed.