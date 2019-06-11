Chance to give your views on M54 to M6 link

It is backed by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils as one of the Midlands' key projects.

Highways England is currently hosting a public consultation on the proposals that would take about 26,500 vehicles a day from the A460, easing congestion on the commuter route.

Bosses today urged more people to get involved with the consultation.

The organisation said that once the work is complete, it will also ease congestion on the A449 and A5 by separating local traffic from long-distance and commuter traffic.

Senior project manager Graham Littlechild, from Highways England, said: "We want to provide a road that works for both commuters and the local community living nearby.

"Since we chose the preferred route, we have been working with key stakeholders to address concerns raised and design the scheme further. It is important that people have their say by completing the response form as this feedback will help us shape the final design.

"Once completed, the scheme will also relieve traffic congestion on the A460, A449 and A5, improve safety and support economic growth for the Midlands."

Sub-national Transport Body Midlands Connect is supporting the development of the M54-M6 Link Road and has included it in a list of priority projects for completion.

Maria Machancoses, Director of Midlands Connect, said: "Our partners in Telford & Wrekin, Staffordshire, Birmingham, the Black Country and Shropshire agree that this is one of the Midlands’ most important infrastructure priorities, and we’re pleased that the project is reaching the consultation stage, where the essential views of residents, businesses and commuters will be heard.”

People can complete the consultation online by visiting highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m54-to-m6m6-toll-link-road