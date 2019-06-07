Signal problem brings wide-spread disruption for train commuters

A signalling problem between Sandwell and Dudley station and Dudley Port cut off the line between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton for almost three hours.

The issue arose at around 5.30am today and thousands of rush hour passengers had trains cancelled until the problem was fixed just after 8am.

The line is now open, but severe delays are still affecting passengers

West Midlands Railway spokesperson Rebecca Preece said: "We were alerted by Network Rail at 5.30am, so we knew of the issue from the beginning of service.

"The problem itself was fixed by 8.10am but knock on affects will still disrupt services.

"Due to where the line is it's also affecting a lot of our services into other areas such as Shrewsbury and Liverpool.

"Some services will not be stopping at all stops and some will be cut short to allow us to catch up on our timetable, and this may take the next couple hours."

⚠️ #WMRNEW Due to signalling issues btwn #SandwellandDudley and #DudleyPort trains to/from #NewStreet and #Wolverhampton are unable to run



💳 Tickets are accepted on:



@WMmetro



@nxwestmidlands buses

4 / 4H / 4M 12 / 12A 42 69 74 80 81 82 87 89

60 126 529 X7 X8 — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) June 7, 2019

Passengers with West Midlands Railway tickets are able to use the same ticket on West Midlands Metro and a number of National Express buses.

Great Western Railway, Transport for Wales and Chiltern Railways are also accepting tickets from stranded passengers.