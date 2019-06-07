Extra train services for RAF Cosford Air Show

It comes just weeks after the train operator introduced hourly Sunday train services on the route between Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Most trains throughout the day will be formed of four carriages, to maximise capacity on services to and from the event. Additional railway staff will also be on hand throughout the day to assist visitors.

RAF Cosford is just a few minutes walk from Cosford railway station, where hourly West Midlands Railway services will be supplemented by Transport for Wales services throughout the day.

Additional West Midlands Railway services will operate: Departing from Cosford towards Birmingham at 3.30pm, 4.44pm, and 5.53pm; departing from Cosford towards Shrewsbury at 2.46pm, 4.12pm, 5.20pm.

Anyone travelling to or from the event by train is advised to plan their journey in advance at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk and prepare for services to be busier than usual.

A queuing system will also be in place at Cosford station to keep people moving smoothly through the station.

Richard Brooks, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said: “Cosford Air Show is one of the country’s top aviation events, attracting thousands of spectators of all ages every year. Travelling to the event by train is a great option for visitors, so we have worked hard to maximise both capacity and the number of additional services we can operate to and from RAF Cosford again this year.

"We introduced regular Sunday services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham last month, which have been popular with passengers who now have more options for travelling by train at weekends."