Motorway closed near Telford after concern for man

By Rob Smith | Wellington | Transport | Published:

A stretch of motorway was closed for more than four hours because of concerns for a man's safety.

Police closed the M54 in both directions between Junction 6 at the Wrekin Retail Park and Junction 7 at Wellington after the man was reported at about 10.10pm yesterday.

Ercall Lane, southwest of Wellington, was also closed during the incident.

Officers attended and spoke to the man, and the roads were reopened by 3.30am today after the concerns had been allayed.

