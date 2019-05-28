Multi-car crash closes eastbound A5 near Shrewsbury

The collision involved at least four vehicles and happened inbetween the Edgebold and Dobbies roundabouts at about 3.30pm.

Nobody was trapped but one woman was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area with all eastbound lanes initially closed as a result, but one lane was opened at around 4.30pm.

Road partially open with one lane flowing slowly. Please pass carefully as emergency personnel still working at the scene — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 28, 2019

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Shrewsbury, including an operations officer, who made the vehicles safe using hydraulic equipment.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 3.24pm to reports of an RTC involving several vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 near Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended. One woman received treatment on scene after being injured in the crash and was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.

"A second woman suffered minor injured but declined hospital treatment."

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "3584 assisting at multi vehicle RTC A5 between Edebold and Dobbies Island.

"Eastbound lanes blocked at the moment. Please avoid area if possible and seek alternative route if possible."