Woman cut free after crash near Market Drayton

The crash involving a car and a van happened at the Tern Hill roundabout, at about 1pm today.

A woman in her 40s was freed from the Peugeot car by firefighters and treated at the scene before being discharged.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Two fire crews from Hodnet attended the scene and used cutting machines to remove the Peugeot's door.

Claire Brown from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 1pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

"Two ambulances were on the scene, one ambulance came across the collision and stopped to help."

The roundabout connects the A41 and the A53.