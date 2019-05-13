Cash found on trains at and railway stations to be given to Alzheimer's charity

Train operators London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway made the move to back the Alzheimer's Society.

Any cash handed in or found by railway staff must be kept for three months to allow the owner to come forward.

If it remains unclaimed after this time the money will now be going to charity on a monthly basis.

A total of £1,076 has been donated so far to the Alzheimer's Society as part of a year-long partnership with the firm.

It comes as part of a bid to improve the experience for rail passengers living with dementia.

Francis Thomas, head of corporate affairs for London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, said: “Money is one of the most common things that is picked up as lost property on the rail network – and we want to see this unclaimed money going to a worthwhile cause.

"As we are supporting Alzheimer’s Society as our staff charity of the year, this is a great opportunity give to the charity financially, in addition to the practical support we are offering to those living with dementia.

"In the future, we would love to be able to support other worthwhile organisations too, so pledging to put this money to good use is an important step.”

Railway staff have also been taking part in special training sessions to become Dementia Friends, part of an initiative to make more stations dementia friendly.

Ryan Stanley, community fundraiser for Birmingham, said: “We are delighted that money left on trains and in stations operated by London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will now be donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

"Dementia devastates lives and Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia, 70,000 of these people live in the West Midlands.

“The money donated and awareness raised by London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will help Alzheimer’s Society fund research into the cause, care, cure and prevention of all types of dementia."