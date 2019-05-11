Menu

Roadworks close stretch of M54

By Deborah Hardiman

Motorists using the M54 eastbound are facing diversions this weekend due to roadworks.

The motorway will be shut from the exit slip road at junction three, for Cosford, to junction two, at Featherstone, until 6am tomorrow.

Highways England engineers are carrying out road surface and barrier repairs.

In addition the agency is advising drivers to expect further overnight disruption up until June 10.

Traffic heading to the M6 is being diverted via the A5.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

