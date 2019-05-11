Advertising
Roadworks close stretch of M54
Motorists using the M54 eastbound are facing diversions this weekend due to roadworks.
The motorway will be shut from the exit slip road at junction three, for Cosford, to junction two, at Featherstone, until 6am tomorrow.
Highways England engineers are carrying out road surface and barrier repairs.
In addition the agency is advising drivers to expect further overnight disruption up until June 10.
Traffic heading to the M6 is being diverted via the A5.
