Cycle path and walkway plans announced for Shrewsbury North West Relief Road

Shropshire Council received confirmation it would receive £54 million funding for the relief road in March.

Now the council’s portfolio holder for climate change, Dean Carroll, and leader Peter Nutting have said they are looking at ways to ensure nature, wildlife, walking and cycling can benefit from the scheme.

Councillor Carroll said: “I think one of the really good things about the relief road is the fact that it will feature cycle and walking paths alongside it.

“By that I don’t mean next to the actual bypass but it will open up a chance to develop cycle and walking routes that will ensure people can get out and get some exercise in the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

How the route of the North West Relief Road will take shape

“It is a really good opportunity for us and one I am looking forward to helping out with.

“The other thing is that it will help reduce emissions in Shrewsbury town centre which is something we have been monitoring for a long time.”

Councillor Nutting added: “Shropshire has some of the finest wildlife around and this will help open it up to more people.

Advertising

“We have so much space for nature in and around Shrewsbury now and I am not sure if people are truly aware of it.

Impressive

“For example, I walk my daughter’s dog in Bowbrook on a daily basis and the green spaces and wildlife is unbelievable.

“There is everything you could imagine, from coots to all sorts. It is impressive.

Advertising

“What these cycling and walking routes will do alongside the relief road is give people the chance to view Shrewsbury in a completely different way.”

The seven-mile road will run between the Battlefield Link Road and the Oxon Link Road – and will provide a new, single-carriageway route taking traffic out of the town centre.

Work could begin on the scheme in 2022 and the road could be open as early as 2024.

Before then, there will be a refresh of the evidence base and a full planning application will be submitted by Shropshire Council, at which time further detailed information will be available to the public on the proposals, and the opportunity for the public and stakeholders to comment further.

It has come under fire from Green Party councillor Julian Dean, who described the plan as “flawed”.

But supporters say it will ease town centre congestion, take traffic away from villages such as Baschurch and Ruyton-XI-Towns and reduce town centre emissions.