Watch: Lamborghini wrecked in M6 fire

Lak Sira’s £125,000 supercar ignited on the hard shoulder of the M6 after he pulled over when he smelt petrol.

He opened the roof and heard a bang before the back of his car went up in flames.

WATCH: Footage shows aftermath of blaze

Lamborghini gutted in M6 fire

Lamborghini gutted in M6 fire

The self-made businessman, from Wolverhampton, said he'd just paid £10,000 for a service and picked it up from Lamborghini Birmingham.

Lak has blamed the garage’s negligence for the fire and said he is looking at taking legal action against the dealership.

The Gallardo on the back of a recovery lorry

Advertising

He told the Express & Star: "I was driving along and me and my girlfriend smelt petrol in the car, so I called the garage's mechanic.

"He said 'the car has just been for a service and it is usual to smell a bit of fuel', so there wasn't a problem.

Firefighters attending to the smouldering supercar

"Me and my girlfriend were driving to London and we had just got to Fort Dunlop when she asked me to open the windows, because the smell of fuel had got that strong.

Advertising

"I stopped on the hard shoulder, between J5 and J6, to remove the roof. The next thing was we heard a loud bang, it was like a firework going off, and the back of my car caught fire."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokeswoman said the car had been left completely gutted.

Ten firefighters were sent to the scene at 8.54pm on Friday and used a hose-reel jet to douse the flames.